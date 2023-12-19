Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $289.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.