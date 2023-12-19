Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,182. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

