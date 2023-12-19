Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.