GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $15.56

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $16.24. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 713,645 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 5.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

The company has a market cap of $666.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

