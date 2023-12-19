General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $144.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $123.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

