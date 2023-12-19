Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,609 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance
AAAU stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- LifeMD expands telehealth GLP-1weight-loss service with Medifast
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- New hires could suddenly send these 3 automotive stocks higher
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally in the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.