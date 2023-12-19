Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,609 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.