Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,748 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFV opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

