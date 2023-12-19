Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 125,533 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2,510.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,533 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.