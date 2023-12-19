Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

