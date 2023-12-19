Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $226.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.27.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

