Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

