Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQV opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.