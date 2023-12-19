Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,606,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,713,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $82.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

