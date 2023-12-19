Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $407.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $407.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

