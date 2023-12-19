Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $234.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

