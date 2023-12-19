Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,302 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

ARE stock opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.84%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Get Our Latest Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.