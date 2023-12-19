Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

