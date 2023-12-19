Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $265.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

