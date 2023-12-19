Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Somerset Capital Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Somerset Capital Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 11.1% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $64,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 36,696 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,173.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,517 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.2 %

FCX traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

