First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $211.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.96.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 1.6 %

FSLR opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.96. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in First Solar by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.