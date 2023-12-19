First Financial Corp IN Takes $36,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $742.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $654.94 and a 200 day moving average of $666.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

