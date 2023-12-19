First Financial Corp IN Purchases Shares of 161 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.