First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 311 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.00. 438,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

