First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 220,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,623. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

