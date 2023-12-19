First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sysco were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

