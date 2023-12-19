First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.35. 1,129,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $346.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.