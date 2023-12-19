First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after buying an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

