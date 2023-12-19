First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $688,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.55. 1,180,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,140. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $125.59.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

