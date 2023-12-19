First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $204,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chubb were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $220.93. The company had a trading volume of 186,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,454. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.