First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $16.21 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock remained flat at $291.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 142,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.19. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.60 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

