First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.