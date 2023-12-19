Financial Survey: Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) and Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) and Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birkenstock and Rocky Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rocky Brands $615.47 million 0.34 $20.47 million $1.40 20.11

Rocky Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Birkenstock.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birkenstock 0 7 12 0 2.63 Rocky Brands 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Birkenstock and Rocky Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Birkenstock presently has a consensus price target of $46.81, suggesting a potential downside of 3.91%. Rocky Brands has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.40%. Given Birkenstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Birkenstock is more favorable than Rocky Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Birkenstock and Rocky Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A Rocky Brands 2.15% 7.07% 2.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rocky Brands beats Birkenstock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc operates as a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers. Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its websites comprising rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, muckbootcompany.com, xtratuf.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, and slipgrips.com; and third-party marketplaces and Rocky Outdoor Gear Stores. The Contract Manufacturing segment include private label sales and any sales to customers which are contracted to manufacture a specific footwear product for a customer and include sales to the U.S. Military. In addition, it serves industrial and construction workers, as well as workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; farmers and ranchers; consumers enamored with western influenced fashion; commercial military personnel; hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees; and for the U.S. military personnel. Rocky Brands, Inc. was formerly known as William Brooks Shoe Co. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Nelsonville, Ohio.

