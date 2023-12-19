Field & Main Bank Purchases 12,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,581,813. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

