Field & Main Bank Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
Shares of GS traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.46. The stock had a trading volume of 392,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.75 and a 200 day moving average of $330.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $386.20.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
