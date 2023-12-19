Field & Main Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,765,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.