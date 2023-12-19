Field & Main Bank Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 580,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,528. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

