Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Fanhua Price Performance
Shares of FANH opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.07. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.54.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 17.56%.
About Fanhua
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
