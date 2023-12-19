Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of FANH opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.07. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 47.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

