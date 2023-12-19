EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have commented on EVER shares. B. Riley raised EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $397.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EverQuote by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

