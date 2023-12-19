Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Guggenheim

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $84.46 on Friday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,490. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 2Xideas AG grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 152,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 48,023 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $401,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Etsy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 24.9% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

