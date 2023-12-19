Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$43.00.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Empire

Empire Trading Down 1.4 %

Empire Announces Dividend

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$33.79 on Friday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$33.22 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Insider Activity at Empire

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total value of C$53,468.85. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.