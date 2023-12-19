Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELAN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

ELAN opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,998,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

