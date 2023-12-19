ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ECN

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.66. The company has a market cap of C$750.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 750,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,475. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.