EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EchoStar

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.63.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.