Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
EFR opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $12.84.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
