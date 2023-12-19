Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EFR opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 48.9% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

