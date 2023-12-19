Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after buying an additional 386,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $407.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.