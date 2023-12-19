Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.28

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 75352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.01.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of C$643.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$711.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7933468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,151.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,680 shares of company stock worth $134,018. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.