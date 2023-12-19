Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.11

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 218009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

