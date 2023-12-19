Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

