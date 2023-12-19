CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.41

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 4123767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CureVac from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

CureVac Trading Down 30.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 47.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CureVac by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Stories

