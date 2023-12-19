Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $265.59.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

